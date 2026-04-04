﻿International Day of Conscience observed, emphasizing the importance of a moral compass for global harmony

The global community observed the International Day of Conscience on Sunday, with a renewed focus on the fundamental role of individual and collective ethics in guiding a complex world and fostering lasting peace.

The observance on April 5 serves as a crucial reminder of the power of human conscience as a guiding force for good.

The day aims to underscore how a strong sense of right and wrong is essential for building a culture of peace based on the principles of tolerance and mutual understanding among different peoples and nations.

The day’s celebrations are meant to encourage individuals, communities, and governments to reflect on their actions and promote a shared responsibility for shaping a more stable and just world.

It stresses that an inner moral compass is indispensable for achieving sustainable harmony and moving beyond conflicts.

By drawing attention to these core human values, the day advocates for fostering empathy and ethical principles that are the foundation of international cooperation and dignified coexistence.