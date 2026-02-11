Trending News: Meezan Bank Signs Agreement with Freedom Bank Kazakhstan to Establish PKR Vostro AccountMeezan Bank Reports Mixed Fourth Quarter Results with Stable Cash PayoutBasant Festival Boosts Lahore Economy with Billions in RevenueAuto Sales Surge Expected in January, Reaching Highest Levels Since 2022Meezan Bank Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings Decline Amid Rising ExpensesAskari Bank Reports Decline in Earnings Amid Higher Provisioning and Expenses﻿We neither recognized the fake government before, nor will we now: Jamiat Talaba Arabia﻿Governor Sindh visits home of hero martyr Aun Abbas who thwarted mosque attack, recommends civil award﻿Freight train derails, sabotage suspected, investigation begins﻿Narendra Modi and his ‘patrons’ in Afghanistan are directly responsible for the Tarlai tragedy: Sindh Governor﻿Countrywide rail service suspended due to goods train derailment at Deparja crossing near Mehrabpur﻿Pakistan loses nearly 1pc of GDP annually to climate impacts: OICCI Conference told﻿200 individuals embrace Islam in Kot Diji village Abdul Aziz Chandio﻿Major operation against hoarding and illegal profiteering in Okara, fines imposed on seed sellers﻿Sindh Food Authority’s operation against adulterated milk in Karachi, 2 people arrested, 1000 liters of milk discarded﻿Family affected by land dispute in Badin protests, demands justice﻿Motorcyclist killed in trailer collision on Sakrand National Highway, body moved to hospital in a rickshaw due to non-availability of ambulance﻿Naseerabad Sajag Shehri Ittehad protest enters 101st day, ‘Black Day’ observed﻿Search continues for missing youth after drowning in the sea at Karachi’s Rehri Goth﻿Pakistan sends 100 tons of tents to Gaza, total aid exceeds 2,700 tons﻿Alarming rise in eye cancer among children in Pakistan﻿A very important, modern training session on ELV systems held in Khairpur﻿Suspects Flee After Failed Robbery Attempt at Okara’s Restaurant﻿Rangers and SIU police operation in Karachi’s Old Golimar, 4 alleged extortionists arrested after exchange of fire﻿Injured robber arrested in Okara by firing of accomplices, 2 suspects escape﻿Targeted operation against drugs in New Karachi and Gabol Town, 2 suspects arrested, charas recovered﻿3 passengers arrested at Karachi Airport after arriving in Pakistan from Zambia via Ethiopia﻿Major operation against drugs and gambling dens in Naushahro Feroze district, 8 criminals arrested﻿Body of a man recovered from Karachi Super Highway, death mysterious﻿Body of elderly citizen recovered from Orangi Town﻿Bears Maul Bourse as Over 172 Billion Wiped From Market Capitalisation﻿Water Crisis in Korangi SITE: Production Paralyzed, Fear of Industries Shutting Down﻿Meezan Bank signs agreement with Freedom Bank Kazakhstan, establishes direct financial link to promote bilateral trade﻿Domestic gold market bullish, gold price per tola surpasses 524,000 rupees﻿Pakistani Rupee Holds as US Dollar Trades at a Premium in Open MarketChinese and Pakistani Firms Expand Mining Investments in BalochistanPakistani Textile Products Gain Global Recognition for Quality, Says Governor SindhPakistan Achieves First Half-Year Fiscal Surplus Amid Flood Relief EffortsPakistani Carpet Industry Leaders Call for Government Support Amid Global CompetitionPTCL to Unveil AI-Driven Innovations at Indus AI Week 2026﻿Widespread Rain, Thunderstorms, and Snowfall Forecast Across Numerous Districts﻿PTCL to Unveil AI Applications and Major Infrastructure Push at National Summit﻿Parliament to Tackle Critical National and International Affairs﻿PTI Alleges State Oppression Following Police Raids on Party Leaders’ Homes﻿Turkiye Extends Condolences to Pakistan After Fatal Islamabad Bombing﻿Pakistan, Malaysia Strengthen Naval Ties for Enhanced Maritime Security﻿President Accuses Neighbours of Aiding Terrorism﻿Pakistan Signals Major Push to Bolster Economic and Diplomatic Ties with Moldova﻿Pakistan Deepens European Ties with New Moldova Consulate, Gilani Champions Parliamentary Diplomacy﻿Legacy Of Zakir Ali Khan Honoured As SSUET Awards Top Graduates﻿Gunmen Kills Three, Injure Two Near Khuzdar﻿Two Foreign Nationals, 13 Others Detained in City-Wide Security Sweep﻿Islamabad police arrest 21 criminals, caputre drugs, arms cache﻿Sindh on High Alert as Authorities Mandate Sweeping Security Plan for Ramadan﻿Top Cop Orders Intensified Checks and Full Preparedness Across Federal Capital﻿PTI claims TTAP strike in Sindh paralysed commercial activities, transport﻿Top Officials Outline Ramazan Relief Plan Featuring Subsidised Bazaars, Ration Distribution﻿TTAP srike paralyses businesses in Quetta amid teargases, clashes﻿Authorities Slaps Ban on Public Gatherings Across Balochistan﻿Police Fortify Security at Capital’s Churches, Duty Points Following High-Level Directives﻿Pakistan’s Carpet Industry Warns of Survival Crisis Amidst Soaring Costs and Taxes﻿Pakistan Clears Canola Shipments, Boosting Trade Ties with CanadaForeign Exchange Rates Show Fluctuations in Interbank Marketvivo Launches X300 Pro in Pakistan with Advanced Imaging Features and High Performance﻿Severe cold wave in hilly areas, temperature in Murree below freezing point﻿Much Kachehri held in Badin to highlight education, health, and other issues﻿We are strengthening the police according to Imran’s vision: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa﻿Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s message is a beacon of light against extremism and inequality:Speaker Sindh Assembly﻿Government must bring brutal terrorists to justice:Tehreek-e-Nafaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafariya Pakistan﻿Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA)’s message is of love, tolerance, and humanity: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari﻿Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar begin, inaugurated by the Provincial Minister for Auqaf by laying a chador﻿One-wheeling claims another life in Mirpurkhas﻿Pledge to struggle for urban issues at the oath-taking of Naseerabad Kathia Mahalla Youth Alliance’s newly elected youth body﻿Prayer for high ranks in paradise for the martyrs of Islamabad and beautiful patience for the bereaved﻿Chaman’s health workers assured of protection despite difficulties during anti-polio campaign in Balochistan﻿Delay in Nasirabad Tehsil Hospital’s construction work, protest against lack of facilities﻿Public-Private Strategy Announced to Modernize Technical Training and End Unemployment in Azad Kashmir﻿Attack on the residence of PPP member of Sindh Assembly Nadir Magsi’s personal secretary﻿All nominated accused in Advocate Chaudhry Shehzad murder case arrested﻿3 people, including 2 women, offloaded at Karachi airport for traveling to the Emirates for prohibited activities﻿2 injured in firing near Karachi’s Lyari Expressway﻿FIA Lahore’s operation against human smuggling, 2 proclaimed offenders involved in fraud of crores arrested﻿Karachi Landhi police raid illegal mawa factory; large consignment of goods recovered﻿50-year-old man killed during a dispute in Karachi’s Landhi﻿Fire breaks out in plastic factory in Karachi Export Processing Zone, no casualties reported﻿Gold price per tola in the domestic gold market increases by more than 11,000 rupees﻿Heritage Walk Organized Under Sindh Culture Department to Highlight Thatta’s Historical and Civilizational HeritageEconomic Growth in Pakistan Bolstered by LSM Surge, But Textile Sector Faces Challenges Amid India-EU DealNEPRA’s Solar Policy Change Sparks Concerns Over Job Losses and Economic ImpactImmediate Recovery of Super Tax Threatens Pakistan’s Exporters and IndustriesKIBOR Rates Remain Steady Across TenorsIbrahim Fibres Limited Retains Strong Credit Ratings Despite Market ChallengesState Bank of Pakistan Releases Exchange Rates for Key CurrenciesCement Dispatches Surge in January 2026, Driven by Export Growth13 Pakistani Companies Showcase at Ambiente and Paperworld Frankfurt 2026﻿National – PPP Chairman Denounces Deadly Suicide Attack in Capital﻿National – Pakistan, Uzbekistan Target $2 Billion Trade, Push for Strategic Regional Railway Project﻿National – Top Leadership Commends Forces After 24 Terrorists Neutralised in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IBOs﻿National – Cambodia to Host 2026 Global Parliamentary Summit After Talks with Pakistan﻿Arch-Rivals India, Pakistan Drawn Together as T20 World Cup 2026 Commences