An Iranian parliamentary delegation on Thursday praised Pakistan for its principled stance and support during a recent twelve-day conflict, while simultaneously calling for a significant expansion of economic ties through barter mechanisms and improved connectivity to bolster the existing trade volume between the two nations.
The call for enhanced economic partnership was a central theme during a meeting between the Executive Committee of the Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) and a visiting delegation from the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran.
The Iranian delegation, led by Mr. Fida Hussain Maliki, Head of the Iran-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group, expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and reiterated Tehran’s commitment to strengthening inter-parliamentary collaboration. Mr. Maliki proposed the establishment of joint border markets and the development of industrial and trade zones to foster greater economic integration.
He underscored the necessity of improving air and maritime links to achieve a substantial increase in trade between the neighbouring countries. During the discussions, Mr. Maliki also commended Pakistan for its parliamentary resolutions supporting Iran and its continued solidarity with the people of Gaza.
Syed Naveed Qamar, Convener of the Pakistani PFG, welcomed the visiting dignitaries and reaffirmed the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and religious bonds shared by the two countries. He stressed the importance of sustained parliamentary exchanges to fortify dialogue and people-to-people linkages.
Mr. Qamar stated that as nations with shared aspirations for regional peace, it was imperative for Pakistan and Iran to work together to overcome common challenges. He confirmed Islamabad’s readiness to advance key bilateral initiatives, expand inter-governmental commerce, and implement previously signed agreements.
Both sides reached a consensus on the need to create a structured framework of cooperation to ensure the effective implementation of bilateral projects. They highlighted the importance of regular institutional dialogue and closer coordination between the Secretariats of the two Friendship Groups to produce tangible results.
The meeting concluded with both delegations reaffirming their mutual commitment to regional stability and prosperity, expressing confidence that practical, results-oriented parliamentary cooperation would continue to strengthen the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and Iran.