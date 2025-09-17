Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Police, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, on Tuesday committed to enhancing community-focused law enforcement and prioritizing the well-being of officers during a police assembly. The gathering, also attended by SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan, included numerous police officials and personnel.
DIG Tariq emphasized that public service is paramount for law enforcement. He instructed officers to handle citizen concerns proactively and guarantee immediate support at stations and offices.
He pledged prompt resolutions to challenges encountered by the force, highlighting officer welfare as a primary focus. The DIG conducted an open forum with officers and constables to address their grievances directly.
He stressed the significance of reducing the divide between law enforcement and the community, promoting transparency and merit-based practices. Top-performing officers will receive recognition, while those damaging the department’s image will face consequences.
SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan echoed the commitment to community-focused law enforcement as the true measure of success.