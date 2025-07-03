Islamabad: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhary announced a substantial 59% decrease in criminal activities within the federal capital over the past year.
Speaking at a press briefing alongside the Islamabad Inspector General of Police, Chaudhary commended the force”s professional handling of various challenges, from terrorism to maintaining public order.
He emphasized the government”s commitment to safeguarding citizens and their possessions. The minister also revealed that individuals implicated in the homicide of corporate executive, author, and instructor Faheem Sardar are now in custody.