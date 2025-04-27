Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani hosted a grand reception at a local hotel here in Islamabad in honor of international diplomatic and parliamentary success.

The Chairman Senate welcomed the senators, speakers of provincial assemblies, and esteemed guests, stating that ‘we gathered to celebrate a great diplomatic and parliamentary milestone’, according to a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat here on Friday.

‘This success is not only a personal honor for me but also a matter of pride for the entire nation and our beloved homeland, Pakistan’, he added.

In his speech, he said, his unanimous appointment as the founding Chairman of the ISC (International Senate Conference) is a strong acknowledgment that Pakistan is committed to promoting dialogue, cooperation, and mutual respect among the comity of nations.

In the current global political landscape, this remarkable achievement will open countless opportunities for our country, he added. Gilani stated that this achievement would pave the way for expanding our multilateral, inter-parliamentary, and diplomatic relations to promote trade, investment, and strengthen economic ties.

He described the ISC as a unique platform that will help find solutions to global issues through partnership and cooperation-issues that transcend national boundaries. He said climate change, renewable energy, and water scarcity are all challenges that require collective efforts.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani further said that, along with assuming the leadership of the ISC, under the commitment to highlight Pakistan’s geopolitical and geo-economic role on the global stage, we have also formally shaped an important climate-smart technology partnership with Korea Water Resources Corporation.

This initiative, he said, will offer Pakistan immense opportunities to gain expertise and enhance capacity in the fields of climate resilience and sustainable water resource management.

He emphasized that, as a former Prime Minister and now as Chairman Senate, he has always believed in the power of proactive diplomacy. Inter-parliamentary relations have remained a central pillar of his vision.

He said he views them as a key means of strengthening Pakistan’s soft image and highlighting our leadership and position on the international stage.

This vision, he said, is linked to our nation’s great diplomatic legacy laid down by the founding father of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said Pakistan’s active participation in global forums such as the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, and Inter-Parliamentary Union is a testament to our serious diplomatic efforts.

Our parliamentary delegations have attended recent APA and IPU meetings, as well as the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAM PN) sessions held in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Especially, Pakistan’s support for Azerbaijan in continuing the NAM PN chairmanship not only strengthened our ties with Azerbaijan and the Central Asian region but also enhanced our credibility within the broader Non-Aligned Movement.

These activities not only reinforce our diplomatic relations but also highlight our mature perspective on global challenges and present Pakistan’s trade, investment, and economic potential to the world.

Gilani stated that as the founding Chairman of the ISC, his vision is crystal clear-to make this platform an active catalyst for constructive debate and practical action. The Seoul Declaration serves as a roadmap for global peace, dialogue, and shared prosperity.

He expressed his desire for the ISC to become a forum where nations of the world come together, exchange ideas, establish partnerships, and work collectively to build a more just, equitable, and sustainable world.

The Chairman Senate said that by strengthening connections through such forums, we can channel opportunities in directions that could bring significant improvements in projects like CPEC, food security, artificial intelligence, and partnerships in the agricultural sector.

He said Pakistan’s youth, diplomats, and entrepreneurs must be prepared for this splendid opportunity.