It is regrettable to remove the names of 8 lac people from the Benazir Income Support Program: Jam Ikramullah Dharejo

December 25, 2019

Karachi, December 25, 2019 (PPI-OT): Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo expressed regret over the removal of 8 lac people from the Benazir Income Support Program, saying that eliminating the names of the deserving ones was a cruel act and the oppressors should remember their fate as well. This he said while talking to media representatives on the occasion of the visit to the tomb of the founder of Pakistan Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here on Wednesday. He said that unaware ministers of the Selected Government had become the laughingstock of their party and the slogan of change had proved a horrible dream for the world including the Pakistani people.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo further said that the Selected Government should not forget whatever they are sowing, they will also reap and the PTI’s ineligible Selected Government has attacked the poor people and their poor families. Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that the removal of 8 lac people from the Benazir Income Support Program is tantamount to hitting 8 million families while lying, claiming to provide millions of homes and millions of jobs to the poor had proved fruitless. He also requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take Suo moto over the news of removal of 8 lac names from the Benazir Income Support Program.

Meanwhile Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo reacted to the address of Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed and said that Shaikh Rasheed was the product of dictatorship and has grown up in the lap of the dictator. He added, ‘The people of Sindh are anxiously awaiting Sheikh Rasheed’s arrival in Larkana. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that in Rawalpindi, the PPP leadership sacrificed its blood for the sake of the country and its people.

Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that Sheikh Rashid, who criticized Bilawal Bhutto, is a product of dictatorship. Sheikh Rashid is being welcomed with dirty eggs and bad words which is a reaction to Sheikh Rashid’s own language. He said that Sheikh Rasheed had been worshiper of the rising sun. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that Sheikh Rasheed always get on the ruling party which is part of his record and Sheikh Rasheed’s vanity has taken over the railway and would also destroy Selected Prime Minister.

For more information, contact:

Sindh Information and Archives Department

Government of Sindh

95-Sindh Secretariat 4-B, Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-21-99204423, +92-21-99204401

Email: pressinformationzubair@gmail.com

Website: http://sindhinformation.gos.pk

Related Posts