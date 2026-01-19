The Jam Tamachi Nagar 11 KV feeder has been officially declared a zero load shedding area, providing significant relief to local residents from power outages.
A formal inauguration ceremony was held on Saturday to mark the occasion, with Member of National Assembly Sadiq Ali Memon and Provincial Minister Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi as chief guests. Both officials were credited with leading this significant development.
Top officials of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), including Chief Faizullah Dahri, Chief Operating Officer Ejaz Ahmed Shaikh, and Chief Engineer Zulfiqar Ali Memon, along with Assistant Commissioner Gulzar Ahmed Dasti, also attended the ceremony.
During the ceremony, speakers described the move as a major milestone for public welfare. The HESCO chief stated that improved electricity facilities have been provided to the people of Thatta and announced plans to grant zero load shedding status to other feeders in the near future.
Local citizens have welcomed this development, thanking the government and their elected representatives. Residents said that this step by HESCO is a significant move in the journey to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the region.