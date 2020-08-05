JI rally attacked in Karachi: 40 injured

August 5, 2020

KARACHI:Forty people were injured in a grenade attack on a Jamaat-e-Islami’s rally in support of Kashmiris in Karachi on Wednesday evening.

The Kashmir rally was on its way near the Baitul Mukarram mosque when an unidentified man threw a grenade on it near Bait-ul-Mukarram Masjid in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city. Heavy contingents of police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and conducted rescue operation. There was hue and cry of the people soon after the attack.

The injured were rushed to Al Mustafa Hospital, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Aga khan University Hospital and Liaquat National Hospital. The police collected evidence from the scene. The outlawed Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army has reportedly has claimed responsibility for the attack through its social media.

Pakistan is observing a day of solidarity with Kashmiris on August 5 which marks one year since the annexation of Indian-occupied Kashmir by New Delhi. India had revoked Kashmir’s special autonomous status by repealing articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution on August 5, 2019.

