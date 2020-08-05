Sports: Athletics: Asif Magsi may get lucky as he comes under sports bodies’ radar

August 5, 2020

Karachi:Thatta’s Asif Magsi, the long jumper from viral videos on social media, has been contacted and invite by Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) and is also now under the radar of Sindh Olympic Association (SOA).

Asif Magsi’s two videos went viral as he jumped over 11 bikes line up together, while in another video he carried Pakistan flag and jumped over a water stream of sizeable breadth.

Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput says that the association would be meeting him soon to see how to help Magsi, who is apparently very athletically talented.

Meanwhile, AFP Secretary Muhammad Zafar told PPI that the federation has established contact with Asif Magsi and will meet him soon and then see what potential the person possesses. Later, he can be put in the national training process after he proves his mettle.

