Join BJP or bulldozer is ready: Video goes viral 

New Delhi, January 21, 2023 (PPI-OT):In a show of arrogance and crossing all limits of decency, Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Minister, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, has reportedly asked Congress leaders to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party or the bulldozer is ready. The video of the minister making these non-political comments has gone viral on social media, stirring a massive controversy in the state. “Join the BJP. Move towards this side (ruling party) slowly. In 2023 too, the BJP will form the government in MP. Mama’s bulldozer is ready,” Sisodia said while addressing a gathering during the campaigning for the Raghogarh Nagar civic polls.

Reacting to the minister, Congress media department in charge KK Mishra took to the Twitter and said, “Panchayat Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia said to Congressmen in Raghogarh ‘Join BJP or else bulldozer is ready after 2023’. Minister, your bulldozer is not bigger than the British, we have fought with them.” However, Congress is confident of forming the government in the state after the assembly elections scheduled for this year, he said.

Taking a pledge, Congress leader Phool Singh Baraiya said that he would blacken his face if BJP wins even 50 seats. “If BJP will win even 50 seats in the State Assembly elections this year, then I will blacken my face with my hands in front of Raj Bhawan (Governor House). It is my pledge and I am fully prepared for this,” Baraiya said.

