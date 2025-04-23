Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court, was sworn in as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) here on Monday.
Justice Munib Akhtar administered him the oath in a ceremony held here at the Supreme Court. The ceremony was attended by Judges of the Supreme Court, Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers and officers of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan.
Justice Mansoor Ali Shah will act as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period, Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief Justice of Pakistan remains abroad.
Syed Zakria Ali Shah, Additional Registrar (Admn), Supreme Court, conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present at the occasion.
CJP Justice Yahya Afridi, is on an official visit to China to attend the 20th Conference of Chief Justices of Supreme Courts of SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Member States. The conference is scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China from April 22 to April 26, 2025.
Accompanying the Chief Justice are- Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Shahid Waheed, and two judges of the district judiciary- Zafar Jan, District and Sessions Judge Gwadar, the remotest district of Balochistan, and Ms Nadia Gul Wazir, Senior Civil Judge District Lakki Marwat, a remote district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Their participation underscores Justice Yahya Afridi’s commitment of inclusivity within the judicial system as well as ownership of judicial officers performing duty at way off places.
During this significant event, an important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is expected to be signed between the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Supreme People’s Court of China.
This MoU aims to significantly enhance bilateral judicial cooperation by establishing institutional linkages, facilitating capacity-building initiatives, and promoting knowledge exchange in critical areas, including international commercial law, arbitration, cybercrime, financial crime, climate change litigation, and judicial technology integration.
Moreover, the MoU seeks to deepen collaboration in dispute resolution, recognition and enforcement of judicial decisions, and mutual legal assistance in civil matters, reaffirming the shared commitment of both nations towards judicial independence, sovereignty, and adherence to the rule of law.
Justice Shahid Waheed will deliver a keynote speech titled ‘Judicial Application of Artificial Intelligence,’ highlighting AI’s transformative potential to enhance judicial efficiency, transparency, and accessibility.
Justice Shahid Waheed will also discuss Pakistan’s ongoing initiatives, including AI-driven legal drafting in collaboration with global institutions such as ETH Zurich, advanced AI-based legal research tools, digitization of court records, and predictive analytics for ensuring consistent judicial outcomes.
He will underscore the ethical framework necessary for AI integration, focusing on transparency, human oversight, bias mitigation, data protection, judicial training, accountability and establishing an AI Ethics Committee within Supreme Court of Pakistan to oversee the responsible and transparent application of AI technologies.
Additionally, on the sidelines of the SCO conference, Chief Justice Yahya Afridi will hold bilateral discussions with the Chief Justice of Iran, exploring ways to deepen judicial exchanges and collaborative engagements. This interaction underscores Pakistan’s dedication to strengthening international judicial cooperation.
Following the SCO conference, Chief Justice Yahya Afridi will proceed to Istanbul at the special invitation of Mr Kadir Özkaya, President of the Constitutional Court of Trkiye, to attend the 63rd Anniversary celebrations of the Turkish Constitutional Court from April 24 to 27, 2025.
This visit is expected to enhance judicial cooperation and deepen the ties between the judicial institutions of Pakistan and Trkiye. The Supreme Court of Pakistan anticipates these engagements will significantly contribute to judicial efficiency and improved access to justice, yielding mutual benefits for the judicial systems and citizens of the participating nations.