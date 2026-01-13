An alleged extortionist linked to the Lyari gang war, with an extensive criminal record, was killed in an armed encounter with the police in District City late on the night between Sunday and Monday.
According to a statement from the office of the Sindh Home Minister, the incident occurred when police stopped operatives of the Jameel Changa group during a patrol. An exchange of fire took place, resulting in the death of a suspect named Shah, while his accomplice managed to escape from the scene.
Authorities said Shah was allegedly going to deliver an extortion slip to a trader at Jilani Center, who had received a threatening message seven days earlier.
The suspect was also involved in another incident two months ago, where he allegedly gave an extortion slip to a builder of an under-construction building in Kharadar and injured laborers by firing before escaping. SSP City Arif Aziz stated that a few months ago, the suspect and his other accomplices were involved in wall-chalking and firing in the same area.
Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar praised the action of SSP City and his team, saying, “Their performance against crime will further strengthen public trust.”
The minister declared, “We will not allow extortionists, robbers, and criminal groups to thrive in this land of peace,” and issued a stern warning that the police will continue to pursue such individuals “until their elimination.”
Mr. Lanjar also directed law enforcement agencies to intensify crackdowns, raids, and intelligence-based operations against criminal elements.
According to official records, the deceased had a significant criminal record, with at least nine cases registered against him in various police stations between 2021 and 2026. These charges ranged from robbery and extortion to illegal possession of weapons and violations of the Anti-Terrorism Act. A new case has been registered after the encounter, and further legal proceedings are underway.