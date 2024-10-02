National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti and Communist Party of India-Marxist leader M Y Tarigami have criticized the Indian government over the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and dozens of his associates from Ladakh region of occupied Jammu and Kashmir by Delhi Police.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Abdullah took to social media to express his discontent, stating, ‘A government that couldn’t stop the Chinese incursion instead stops citizens from peacefully entering India’s capital city, New Delhi.’ He highlighted the unfulfilled promises made to the people of Ladakh, which led to Wangchuk’s peaceful march to Delhi.
Mehbooba Mufti took to the X and posted: ‘Even the very fundamental right to protest has been snatched from us for raising our voice against the onslaught on our identity and resources. We stand in solidarity with the people of Ladakh.’
Tarigami also condemned the detention, saying it reflects the Modi government’s ‘utter disregard’ for democratic freedom. Wangchuk and around 120 others were detained at the Singhu border while marching to Delhi demanding Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh.
Sonam Wangchuk, a renowned climate activist from Ladakh, began the ‘Delhi Chalo Padyatra’ from Leh a month ago, seeking Sixth Schedule status for the territory. The march gained widespread attention, with many questioning the government’s decision to detain peaceful protesters.