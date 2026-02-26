KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has clarified its stance on the proposed Trade Organizations Rules 2013 Amendment Bill, emphasizing that the amendment seeks to ensure unified representation of Karachi under the principle of "One City, One Chamber."
According to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the amendment is clarificatory and aims to address misconceptions surrounding the Trade Organizations Rules. President Muhammad Rehan Hanif stated that the proposal is not intended to alter or undermine the existing Trade Organizations Act, 2013, but rather to rectify a unique structural issue affecting Karachi due to its administrative division into seven districts.
The chamber asserted that the amendment is intended to bring Karachi in line with other major cities in Pakistan, where a single chamber represents the entire city. This move is seen as necessary to maintain parity and consistency in business representation. The amendment will not impact other chambers, trade bodies, or associations in Pakistan, as it is specific to Karachi.
KCCI highlighted its longstanding cooperative relationships with other chambers across the country and dismissed any claims of vested interests. The chamber underscored the importance of unified business representation, especially during challenging economic times, to strengthen advocacy and avoid confusion. The proposed amendment aims to preserve the commercial unity of Karachi, Pakistan’s largest economic hub.
