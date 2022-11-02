Khushhali Microfinance Bank continues to support the flood-affectees in Pakistan

Karachi: Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited is a leading financial institution in Pakistan, which has achieved operational excellence over the years while contributing generously towards the country’s socio-economic development.

Responding to the devastating floods in Pakistan this year, Khushhali Microfinance Bank has launched another resourceful initiative to provide relief for the large number of families, who need food, shelter, and rehabilitation after this catastrophe.

With the winter season approaching soon, the situation is likely to be unfavorable for the flood-affected families. This is why Khushhali Bank is extending its full support in ensuring families who have lost their homes and livelihoods in this calamity are provided with adequate relief such as warm clothing, tents, and medical assistance.

Through its flood-relief program, Khushhali Microfinance Bank is committed to mitigating the losses faced by flood affectees across the remote regions of Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab provinces. It is now arranging food-ration distribution drives in the affected villages surrounding; Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad, and Mirpurkhas too.

The bank has mobilized its volunteer teams, who are participating enthusiastically in the relief efforts, all across the affected areas. Initially, Khushhali Microfinance Bank provided food packages to flood victims in the surrounding villages of DG Khan and Taunsa, to fulfil the immediate requirements for food and nutrition.

In the second phase of this initiative, the bank provided tents, sheets, and food packages to the affectees of Khairpur. Medical camps are also being arranged in the surrounding villages, to provide free health checkups and medicines to a large number of deserving people, including women and children.

The President and Chief Executive Officer of Khushhali Microfinance Bank – Mr Ghalib Nishtar stated: “The devastating floods in Pakistan have left behind a heartbreaking tale of destruction, as millions of affectees have been left homeless and need our support to survive this natural calamity. Khushhali Microfinance Bank is fully committed to helping the flood affectees of Pakistan, as we continue to extend generous support for their relief and rehabilitation.”

Khushhali Microfinance Bank is known for its customer-centric innovations and advanced technologies, while the Bank has also launched “Khushhali for Everyone” – an award-winning program to fulfil its Corporate Social Responsibility.

It is focused on: Elevating Quality-of-life, financial inclusion, public health, education, disaster relief, women empowerment, re-integration of ‘Persons-with-disabilities’, and environmental sustainability. The bank is investing with a vision for financial inclusion of the vast unbanked population of Pakistan, to accelerate human development and growth.