During a virtual briefing from Shanghai, Director General Technical Services, Tariq Mughal, informed Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab that the procurement process to hire vendors has concluded. By the end of the coming week, work orders for 109 development schemes, with a total value of around 11 billion rupees from the Provincial ADP funds, will be issued.
The DG explained that, following directives from Chief Minister Sindh, the Finance Department has released the first tranche of funds, enabling swift commencement of the projects.
Mayor Wahab urged a speedy process, stressing the importance of executing the projects on an accelerated timeline while prioritizing quality. He cautioned the DG that any unnecessary delays would be unacceptable, and the projects must be completed without fail.