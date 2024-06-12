KARACHI, PAKISTAN, JUN 11: Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab presides over the

KARACHI, June 11 (PPI) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Tuesday that by collecting MUCT through K-Electric bills, KMC would get an income of Rs4 billion, from which development work could be done in all the UCs.

“MUCT is not a new tax, rather, it has been in force since June 2, 2008. On the order of the court, we have passed a Resolution from the City Council and 195 members had voted in its favor,” he said while addressing a press conference after the City Council meeting.

Mr Wahab said that they wanted to work equally in all areas of Karachi. He said that ‘taxation is the authority of the council’. He said that the ownership of Bagh Ibne Qasim’s 10 acres of land which was being provided for the Museum of Art would also remain with KMC.

The mayor said that the coming generation was not familiar with the history of Karachi. The history of Karachi would be made aware through the museum. He said they had lowered the rate of MUCT as there was no tax for 100 units, only Rs20 from 101 to 200 units and Rs40 from those using electricity from 201 to 300 units would be charged and this rate would be kept in the same way.

He said that K-Electric would receive seven and a half percent of the deposit and all the remaining amount would be transferred to the account of KMC. “We will spend all the money received in this head with transparency and will give account of every rupee.”

Earlier, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab presided over a meeting of the City Council and in the meeting, in collaboration with the Excise and Taxation Department, approval to collect toll tax from vehicles using the roads and bridges of Karachi was given along with approval of establishment of Institute for Cultural Heritage Museum of Art under Public Private Partnership and provision of 10 acres of land in Bagh Ibne Qasim Karachi for this purpose.

Wahab congratulated Saifuddin Advocate for being elected as the Leader of the Opposition and said that he would help in running the House better as the Leader of the Opposition. Through a resolution presented by Irshad Ali Advocate and Dil Muhammad, in collaboration with KMC and Excise and Taxation Department Government of Sindh, it was approved to collect toll tax from vehicles using roads and bridges.

