Kohlu cops recover 85 grams hashish

KOHLU: Kohlu police claims to have recovered 85 grams of hashish from the possession of alleged drug peddler in an operation conducted in Kohlu area of Balochistan province on Sunday.

Following the directions of Superintendent of Police, Kohlu, Malik Abdul Ghafar Silachi, staff of Police Station, Kohlu under the supervision of Suhrab Khetran, Station House Officer (SHO), PS, Kohlu recovered 85 gram hashish from the possession of alleged drug peddler Muhammad Hamad in an operation conducted in Kohlu.

The alleged drug peddler was shifted to Police Station, Kohlu and accordingly booked under the relevant law. Further investigation was being conducted by the investigation staff of Police Station, Kohlu.