Karachi: The KSE-100 index experienced a significant recovery on Wednesday, marked by heightened volatility throughout the trading session. The index initially opened on a positive note but faced notable fluctuations, hitting an intraday low of 1,673 points before rebounding to a high of 4,748 points. Ultimately, the index closed with a gain of 4,267 points, settling at 168,893. Trading volumes increased slightly, rising by 1% compared to the previous session.
According to AKD Securities Limited, the KSE-100 closed 18.1% above the lower Bollinger Band, with the bands themselves 102.65% wider than normal. This indicates exceptionally high volatility compared to historical levels. The presence of such elevated volatility suggests a higher likelihood of a near-term contraction, which could lead to prices entering or remaining within a trading range. The Bollinger Bands have maintained their unusually wide state for six consecutive periods, which increases the probability of future price consolidation into a less volatile range.
