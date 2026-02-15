Lahore: The Carpet Training Institute (CTI) is charting a new course for Pakistan's handmade carpet industry by integrating traditional craftsmanship with modern digital technologies. Ijaz ur Rehman, the chairperson of CTI, emphasized the importance of adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) during a meeting with manufacturers and exporters, highlighting its potential to revolutionize design and market analysis.
According to Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Rehman stressed that while the artistry of skilled craftsmen remains essential, AI can significantly enhance contemporary design development and help navigate international market trends. He reiterated that Pakistan's handmade carpets are celebrated worldwide, and despite economic challenges, the sector is making efforts to sustain its legacy.
Rehman elaborated that the institute is not only focusing on traditional weaving techniques but also on providing digital skills training. This blend of heritage and technology aims to revitalize the industry. He pointed out the importance of digital marketing, social media, and e-commerce to bolster exports, advocating for AI-driven tools to better understand consumer behavior and global trends.
In his remarks, Rehman highlighted that embracing AI and digital solutions could increase productivity and competitiveness while creating new job opportunities for artisans. He reaffirmed CTI's dedication to advancing the handmade carpet sector by merging traditional skills with innovative technologies.
