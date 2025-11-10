According to Mohib Qaumi Samaji Council (MQSC) Chairman Muhammad Aslam Khan Farooqui, the root cause of the numerous problems and crises currently facing Pakistan is the “malice of the rulers.” He insisted that the country’s leadership has chosen the wrong direction, which has led to national difficulties.
Farooqui expressed these views during a gathering held on Sunday to commemorate the 148th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal. He declared that the implementation of the “Objectives of Pakistan” is the ultimate guarantee of the nation’s progress and prosperity.
Speaking on the topic of “The Role of Allama Iqbal in the Pakistan Movement” at a local hotel in District South, Farooqui paid rich tribute to the Poet of the East. He stressed that the public should follow Iqbal’s thought and philosophy to improve their own and the country’s conditions.
He credited the Thinker of Pakistan with providing the nation’s foundational principles and said that the formation of the Ideology of Pakistan was Iqbal’s great achievement. Farooqui stated that Pakistan’s very existence is based on this ideology, which was further strengthened by Iqbal’s presentation of the Two-Nation Theory and his guidance to the Muslim League through the historic Allahabad Address.
Concluding his address, Farooqui announced that his organization would not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the protection of the Ideology of Pakistan and vowed to continue the struggle until the complete implementation of national objectives.
The event was attended by several prominent personalities, including religious and political leader Allama Murtaza Khan Rehmani, social leader Sardar Tariq Yusuf Karlal, journalist Anwar Ahmed Khan, Zahid Hussain, son of the national flag’s creator Master Afzal Hussain, folk poet Qamar-ul-Zaman Siddiqui, and MQSC’s advisory committee president Aslam Ghauri.