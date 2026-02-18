Karachi: LSE Ventures Ltd (LSEVL) recently conducted its corporate briefing to present its financial outlook and discuss its recent performance. The company reported earnings per share of Rs2.86 for the first half of FY26, largely supported by other income amounting to Rs836 million, attributed mainly to gains from the listing of PACRA.
According to JS Global, LSEVL is anticipating the completion of two significant initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2026. The first, LSE SPAC 1 Limited, is expected to be finalized before March 2026, followed by the listing of Pakistan GasPort Limited. The company also sees a strong possibility of IPOs by NCCPL and CDC, which are viewed as positive developments. In its efforts to enhance capital market participation, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan plans to prioritize the public listing of select government-owned entities.
The management of LSEVL predicts that the payout ratio will remain around 10% by the fourth quarter of FY26. However, with the successful completion of the key IPOs, the ratio could increase to about 20%, due to improved earnings visibility and stronger cash flow generation. The company also announced plans to divest its stake in DCCL due to compliance issues related to holding stakes in competing entities such as DCCL and CDC.
The briefing highlighted several corporate restructuring transactions in progress, including those involving NFC and NFC Marketing, Big Bird Poultry Breeders, Grand Parent Poultry, Big Feed, Libra Engineering, Fintech Tand D, and GEIS Electric. These transactions are part of LSEVL's strategy to facilitate strategic realignments and potential capital market activities.
Management expects dividend income to reach Rs433 million in CY26, with NCCPL projected to be the largest contributor, accounting for approximately 38% of the total. As part of their restructuring and revitalization efforts, LSEVL typically acquires an equity stake in these entities, allowing them to benefit from any potential gains following successful restructuring and listing.
