Karachi: Lucky Investments Limited has achieved a significant milestone with an upgrade in its asset manager rating to AM2++ with a Stable Outlook, as announced by the Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA).

According to Lucky Investments Limited, the upgraded rating highlights the company's strong sponsor backing, sound governance framework, experienced leadership, disciplined investment processes, robust risk management systems, diversified product portfolio, and continued digital innovation. Since its inception in April 2025, Lucky Investments has surpassed PKR 130 billion in Assets Under Management, securing over 6% market share in the Islamic asset management segment and approximately 3% share of the overall industry. It is now recognized as one of the fastest-growing asset management companies in Pakistan, reflecting investor confidence from both retail and institutional segments.

The company offers investment solutions across all investible asset classes through eight different funds, along with customized solutions through separately managed accounts. In addition, Lucky Investments was honored as the Emerging Islamic Finance Entity of the Year in South Asia at the 10th Islamic Finance Forum of South Asia Conference and Awards 2025 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Commenting on the development, Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, Chief Executive Officer of Lucky Investments Limited, expressed gratitude to the company's investors and emphasized the firm's commitment to maintaining high standards of fiduciary responsibility while expanding access to credible Islamic investment solutions across Pakistan. Shoaib noted that the company's focus remains on building a Shariah-compliant asset management platform grounded in transparency, integrity, and long-term value creation.

The post Lucky Investments’ Asset Manager Rating Upgraded by PACRA appeared first on Pakistan Business News.