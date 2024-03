Multan, Maqbool Textile Mills Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled at 11:30 AM on an unspecified date in Multan as per its latest financial disclosure to the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The company did not declare any dividend or bonus/rights issue in relation to this event. The closure of the transfer books will take place from March 23, 2024, to March 29, 2024.