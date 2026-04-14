Media OutReach Newswire Appoints Pamela Phua as Managing Partner, Southeast Asia to Champion Singapore and Southeast Asian Brand Expansion into Global Markets

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 April 2026 – Media OutReach Newswire, Asia Pacific’s first and only global newswire, has appointed Ms Pamela Phua as Managing Partner, Southeast Asia. This newly created leadership role is designed to accelerate the company’s growth across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines – and to serve the growing demand from Southeast Asian brands seeking to build their corporate reputation and brand trust in global markets.

Pamela brings over 20 years of experience in public relations and integrated communications. Having engaged Media OutReach Newswire’s global press release distribution, she developed a first-hand appreciation of the newswire’s core promise: guaranteed news posting on real media with domain authority, direct access to over 200,000 real journalists and editors through a proprietary international media database to achieve earned media coverage, post-release reports with data insights, as well as its pioneering PR Campaign Intelligence reports for C-suites that give clients a clear, measurable picture of communications impact.

“I have seen how Media OutReach Newswire has genuinely changed the way brands communicate beyond their home markets, reaching journalists to build cross-border media relations and garner earned media coverage. The newswire’s ability to guarantee verbatim placement on authoritative news sites with high domain trust – ensures that key messages are cited by the AI models that now shape how the world discovers brands. This is a capability that is much needed now by PR, communications and marketing professionals,” said Pamela.

“With guaranteed news posting on real news sites, there is full control in delivering campaign key messages to maximise PR impact, in addition to achieving quality earned media coverage on top of that. I am inspired by the newswire service as a key partner for Southeast Asia’s most ambitious companies and strategic communicators in telling the region’s growth story,” she added.

The appointment follows the recent naming of Ms Kitty Lee as Managing Partner, Greater China, signalling a strategic push by Media OutReach Newswire to connect Asian brands, companies and governments to global journalists and audiences.

Powering the “East-to-Global” Narrative with SEO, GEO, AI Citation and Earned Media

Southeast Asia is producing a new generation of regionally confident, globally ambitious brands. At the same time, deepening trade and investment ties between Greater China and Southeast Asia are driving a surge in East-to-East communications, alongside growing East-to-global expansion.

Ms Jennifer Kok, Founder and CEO of Media OutReach Newswire, said: “We are witnessing a structural shift where Asia is increasingly driving global innovation, with Asian brands expanding their business across Southeast Asia, ASEAN, Asia Pacific, as well as international markets. Media OutReach Newswire’s Total PR and Communications Solution is focused on supporting these brands as they develop corporate and brand messaging that builds trust with journalists, editors, investors and customers.”

Recognising the importance of AI-citation, Media OutReach Newswire recently launched JSON-LD (JavaScript Object Notation for Linked Data) Schema Markup to enhance the technical infrastructure of clients’ press releases and optimise AI visibility. The company continues to focus on adopting AI across its press release distribution network, workflows, and post-release reporting.

As AI algorithms trust news posted on real media, Media OutReach Newswire’s guaranteed news posting empowers AI discoverability. The newswire’s guaranteed news posting partners in Singapore and Asia Pacific (APAC) include leading media Asia News Network (ANN), AsiaOne, CNA, Vulcan Post, MoneyFM89.3 , Malay Mail, The Sun Daily, Dagang News, MySinchew, Vietnam News, Vietnam Plus and The Manila Times to name a few.

“With a global press release distribution network spanning APAC, USA, Canada, UK, and Europe, as well as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, we are uniquely positioned to help Southeast Asian companies and governments build lasting brand equity and trust globally. I am excited to have Pamela on board to help our clients leverage our unique ability to power both SEO and GEO, as well as earned media, internationally,” Jennifer added.

Before her senior management roles at consultancies including Ruder Finn, Ogilvy PR and Omnicom PR Group over the past eight years, Pamela held in-house leadership roles heading Marketing and PR at airline HK Express, as well as Communications and Guest Relations at airline Scoot (under the SIA Group).

About Media OutReach Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire is Asia Pacific’s first global newswire, serving as a trusted partner to the media and PR professionals at corporations, agencies, and governments across the region and the globe.

Founded in 2009 as a champion of the PR industry, Media OutReach Newswire leverages next-generation and AI technology to redefine press release distribution and reporting, with data insights and PR campaign intelligence, providing total communications solutions for PR professionals.

With a global network of 200,000 journalists and editors, over 70,000 media titles, 1,500 media partners, and more than 40 languages, Media OutReach Newswire is the only newswire with guaranteed verbatim postings on real news sites. Press releases on authentic media are trusted by search engines and AI models, powering both SEO and AI search GEO, surfacing brands for LLM citations.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, with offices across China, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan, the global press release distribution network spans Asia Pacific, ASEAN, and Southeast Asia, the US, Canada, South and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

For more information about our services, solutions and network, please visit https://www.media-outreach.com/