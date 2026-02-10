Karachi: Meezan Bank, one of Pakistan's leading Islamic banks, has entered into a strategic partnership with Freedom Bank Kazakhstan to set up a PKR Vostro Account. This move marks a significant development in enhancing correspondent banking ties between the two financial institutions.
According to Meezan Bank Limited, the agreement was formalized during a ceremony on February 4, 2026, at the Serena Hotel in Islamabad, attended by senior management and officials from both banks. The PKR Vostro account aims to streamline the settlement of trade and commercial transactions, optimize liquidity management, and improve operational efficiency for businesses and financial institutions operating between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.
The collaboration is designed to enhance settlement efficiency and facilitate smoother cross-border banking transactions, especially in relation to trade-related payments and remittances between the two markets. Muhammad Abdullah Ahmed, Group Head of Transaction and International Banking at Meezan Bank, emphasized that this arrangement underscores the bank's efforts to expand its global correspondent banking footprint and strengthen cross-border payment infrastructure.
Timur Agdavletov, First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Freedom Bank Kazakhstan, expressed satisfaction with the partnership, highlighting its significance in enhancing Freedom Bank's international banking platform and supporting clients engaged in cross-border trade with Pakistan.
The partnership is anticipated to positively influence bilateral trade flows and financial cooperation, underscoring both institutions' commitment to international banking standards and robust risk management practices.
