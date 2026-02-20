KARACHI: Mian Zahid Hussain, President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and Chairman of the National Business Group Pakistan, has praised the federal and provincial governments for their efforts to provide relief to citizens ahead of Ramadan. However, he stressed that the success of the Rs 38 billion initiative hinges on strict administrative measures to prevent profiteering and hoarding.
According to Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, the Prime Minister's Ramadan Relief Package will benefit 12.1 million families nationwide. The package includes a transition to digital disbursement to enhance transparency, and an increase in cash assistance from Rs 5,000 to Rs 13,000 per family via digital wallets.
Hussain highlighted the Economic Coordination Committee's immediate release of Rs 19 billion, facilitating the commencement of the program, and the creation of 1.4 million new beneficiary accounts. Additionally, he commended the "Nigehban Ramadan Programme" by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, which distributes Ramadan Cards worth Rs 10,000 to over 4 million families.
The "KP Ramadan Relief Plan 2026" introduces district-level price monitoring and complaint systems, while Sahulat Bazaars and Sasta Bazaars in Sindh and Balochistan are set to provide essential goods at reduced prices.
Hussain noted that while the national Consumer Price Index remains stable, the Sensitive Price Indicator shows volatility in food prices, with significant increases in staples like tomatoes and wheat flour. He emphasized the need for administrative action to control food inflation, which was 3.9% in January.
He urged the Ministry of Finance and provincial authorities to effectively use the Rs 1 billion allocated for market monitoring and to take action against hoarders exploiting increased demand for essential goods. "The government has allocated resources; now, local administration must ensure these benefits reach the common man," Hussain concluded.
