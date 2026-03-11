﻿Milli Yakjehti Council accuses Israel of expansionist ambitions, announces nationwide sermons

The Milli Yakjehti Council has appealed to clerics across the country to dedicate their Friday sermons to condemning alleged US and Israeli aggression, while also claiming that Israel harbors ambitions to expand its borders to Pakistan.

In a joint statement today, Council President Dr. Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair and Secretary-General Liaquat Baloch announced that on Friday, March 13, clerics would be mobilized to raise public awareness about Youm-ul-Quds and what the council described as US and Israeli “war crimes” against Iran.

The council’s communiqué described the “martyrdom of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei” as a major shock for the Muslim world, which they claim has reunited the Iranian people. The statement also welcomed the election of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei to the leadership position.

The leaders expressed confidence that Iran would successfully continue its struggle against what they termed “imperialist and arrogant powers.”

The MYC leadership has urged the heads of its provincial organizations, including in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, to organize all-parties conferences and seminars to address this alleged threat.

The joint communiqué described the alleged US and Israeli hostility against Iran as a new threat to the Muslim world, and stressed that the people of Pakistan are “one voice and one soul” against it.

The religious council reiterated its commitment to using mosques and pulpits to mobilize public sentiment against “imperialist aggression.” It predicted that the US would ultimately fail to protect Israel and that the presidency of US President Trump would lead to the decline of America.

Concluding the statement, the council declared that it is imperative for the leadership of the Muslim world to rectify past mistakes and devise a unanimous strategy to defeat the forces hostile to Islam and Muslims.