Minister calls for cementing Pak-Netherlands economic cooperation

Islamabad: Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that economic cooperation between Pakistan and Netherlands need to be more deepened and enlarged for the mutual benefit of the citizens of both countries.

Talking to Netherlands’ Ambassador to Pakistan Henny Fokel de Vries here in Islamabad on Wednesday, he highlighted the warm and cordial relation between the two countries.

Highlighting climate change impact on Pakistan, the Minister said Pakistan’s contribution to global emissions stands less than one percent. However, Pakistan is badly affected country figuring among the top five most vulnerable nations globally.

He further remarked that Pakistan needs to be supported to fight the negative impact of climate saving the most vulnerable and poor communities from the destruction of future disasters. While speaking on enhancing Pak-Netherlands relations, the Minister stressed on revamping Government to Government development cooperation.

He also stressed for reviving and allocating special seats in the Netherlands Fellowship Program and Scholarship. He also highlighted the provision of Technical Assistance in Agriculture especially, water resources and irrigation along with support in horticulture.

The Ambassador appreciated the cordial relationship between Pakistan and Netherlands and acknowledged the devastating impact of climate change on the country. She said Netherlands is trying to provide as much assistance as we can and we are ready to assist for long term recovery programs.