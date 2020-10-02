Minister: (FM reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to continue efforts to empower women)

Islamabad:Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue its efforts to empower women and encourage them shatter all glass ceilings that hindered their progress in the past.

He was addressing a high level meeting on the Twenty-fifth Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session.

The Foreign Minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is endeavoring to create a welfare Islamic state, based on the model of “Riyasat-e-Madinah”, with due protection and promotion of the rights of women. He said Pakistan’s commitment to women empowerment is derived from our religion, cultural ethos, vision of our founders, and the ideals espoused in our constitution.