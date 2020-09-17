Minister: (Pakistan to come out of FATF grey list soon: Info Minister)

Islamabad:Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has expressed the confidence that Pakistan will come out of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said those who are dreaming to push Pakistan in the blacklist will not succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said the legislation has been done in the national interest under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to thwart the sordid designs of the enemies. He said the opposition parties have once again resorted to negative posture contrary to the national interests.