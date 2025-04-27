The Minister’s Complaint Cell has been launched as a key component of the upcoming comprehensive reforms agenda in the maritime sector, aimed at promoting transparency and ensuring faster delivery of public services.
In line with the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry introduced the complaint cell on Saturday. This new platform is dedicated to receiving public grievances and suggestions related to maritime affairs.
During the inauguration, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry emphasized that the launch reflects the prime minister’s vision, which underscores the importance of open communication between government institutions and the public. He expressed, ‘This complaint cell demonstrates the government’s commitment to good governance and public service, acting as a bridge between the ministry and all stakeholders, including citizens, seafarers, port users, and investors.’
The Minister’s complaint cell will enable individuals to lodge complaints, highlight issues, or offer constructive suggestions regarding maritime operations, port management, shipping policies, and other areas under the ministry’s jurisdiction. The feedback collected will assist in policy refinement, service improvement, and quick resolution of legitimate concerns.
Junaid Anwar Chaudhry explained that this initiative focuses on promoting transparency, accountability, and greater stakeholder engagement in maritime governance. The complaint cell will be accessible online through the ministry’s official website and available via email and phone. A dedicated team will ensure timely responses and effective follow-ups.
The Federal Minister highlighted that this step marks a significant milestone in the ministry’s efforts to modernize and make Pakistan’s maritime sector more efficient, people-centric, and responsive.