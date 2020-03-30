National

Ministry of Human Rights establishes its helpline to protect Women and Children

March 30, 2020

Islamabad, March 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): Lockdowns and quarantine measures often leave women and children vulnerable to domestic abuse and violence – which is known to rise during emergencies. Ministry of Human Rights established it helpline to support such women and children. The helpline no to help is 1099 or call/text on WhatsApp 03339085709.

 

