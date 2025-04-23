More than 20 people were injured in mad dog attacks at the district headquarters of Neelum Valley, Athmuqam.
The injured include women, children, and the elderly. All injured individuals have been transferred to DHQ Hospital Athmuqam.
On Monday morning, while people were busy with their daily activities, mad dogs suddenly attacked, injuring several individuals. Two people who were severely injured have been referred to Muzaffarabad for further treatment.
Residents have demanded the municipality to eliminate stray dogs. In this regard, the Municipal Administrator stated that poison is currently unavailable to deal with the mad dogs, but efforts are being made to obtain it. Citizens are advised to exercise caution.