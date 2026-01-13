A man was killed and two others were injured in a fatal traffic accident on the National Highway.
The deceased was identified as Imamuddin son of Muhammad Yamin Solangi, who was reportedly killed on the spot in a trailer collision on Monday. The collision occurred near the grid station within the limits of the Bhiria City police station.
Two other youths, Muhammad Usman and Fayaz Ahmed, were injured in the same incident. They were immediately shifted to Bhiria City Hospital for medical attention.
According to police sources, all three victims, including the deceased, are residents of the same community, village Jamaluddin Solangi.
After completing the necessary legal formalities, the body of the deceased was handed over to his family. The authorities have seized the vehicle involved in the accident and initiated further investigations into the circumstances of the incident.