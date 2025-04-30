Lawmakers from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) expressed concern on Tuesday over the recurring damage to the 84inch diameter water pipeline on University Road, calling on the Sindh government and Water and Sewerage Corporation to take immediate corrective measures.
In a joint statement issued from the party’s Bahadurabad headquarters, MQMP members of the Sindh Assembly criticized the apparent negligence surrounding the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, alleging that repeated disruptions to major water lines have compounded Karachi’s existing water crisis. They warned that these damages are severely impacting residents and underscored the urgency of swift repairs.
The lawmakers accused Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) officials of ignoring their core responsibilities, focusing instead on personal benefits and privileges. They emphasized that the administration’s lack of accountability has left the city effectively abandoned in matters of essential infrastructure management.
They urged the Sindh government to ‘wake up from its indifference’ and take legal action against those repeatedly responsible for damaging the pipeline. The statement further demanded that KWSC immediately begin repair work and ensure uninterrupted efforts until full restoration of water supply is achieved.
The pipeline, which is crucial for supplying water to several key areas of the city, has reportedly suffered damage multiple times in recent months, often attributed to ongoing construction activities. The recurring disruptions have heightened public frustration and raised questions about interagency coordination and project oversight.