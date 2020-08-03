Nation will observe Yaum-e-Istehsal on Wednesday

August 3, 2020

Islamabad, August 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): The nation will observe Youm-e-Istehsal on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of India’s illegal action of scrapping the special constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. One minutes silence will be observed across the country in the morning to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution in August, last year, the Modi-led fascist Indian government continues to adhere to the policy of coercion, torture and deception to undermine the Muslim majority character of Jammu and Kashmir by changing its demography. Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to further highlight the Kashmiri people’s struggle for freedom and their sufferings at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

President Dr Arif Alvi will also lead a rally on the day while all the Chief Ministers will speak at their respective assemblies to condemn Indian brutalities on the people of held valley. Meanwhile, in a message to the people, the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, has called for observing complete shutdown on Wednesday.

