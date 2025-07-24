On Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s specific instructions, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has started daily national monsoon coordination meetings at its National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC).
The goal is to ensure the nation is prepared for and can handle monsoon-related dangers effectively. Senior officials from Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rescue and civil defense groups, the irrigation department, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and national and international humanitarian agencies attended the coordination meeting.
These daily meetings serve as a central hub for evaluating developing monsoon risks, including flash floods, river floods, urban flooding, landslides, and glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs). Based on these evaluations, timely measures and reaction plans are developed to lessen the effects of expected dangers.
Each participating organization is asked to share its operational updates, obstacles, resource requirements, and coordination problems in order to create a shared operational picture and improve inter-agency cooperation. The forum enables real-time identification of advantages and disadvantages, thereby improving national reaction capabilities.
The NDMA reaffirmed its dedication to maintaining constant communication, providing prompt alerts, and actively involving all stakeholders to reduce disaster risk and protect lives and property during the monsoon season. The national monsoon coordination meetings will take place daily at NEOC for the duration of the monsoon.