National: Pakistan and Turkiye Deepen Ties, Targeting Comprehensive Economic Partnership

Islamabad: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif today declared that the long-standing fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkiye are evolving into a comprehensive economic partnership.

The prime minister made these remarks during a meeting in Islamabad with a delegation from the Constitutional Court of Turkiye, headed by its President, Kadir Ozkaya.

He suggested that both nations could mutually benefit by sharing experiences to guarantee citizens” access to justice, noting that a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) serves as an initial step towards this objective.

Mr Sharif highlighted the significant potential for exchanging expertise in the use of digital technology to ensure the speedy dispensation of justice. The prime minister added that Pakistan and Turkiye could also learn from one another in sectors such as climate change, counter-terrorism, and the implementation of immigration laws.

In his response, President Kadir Ozkaya of the Turkish Constitutional Court conveyed his gratitude for the exemplary hospitality received in Pakistan, affirming that “love for Pakistan is in the veins of every Turk national.”

He noted that Turkiye”s Constitutional Court, with its sixty-four years of history, is prepared to initiate a pilot project with Pakistan to share its extensive experience. The Turkish delegation also included distinguished judges of the Constitutional Court, Ridvan Gulec and Recai Akyel, alongside Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Irfan Naziroglu.

Pakistani officials present at the meeting included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attorney General Mansoor Awan, Minister of State Barrister Aqeel Malik, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.