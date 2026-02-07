Trending News: ﻿National – PPP Chairman Denounces Deadly Suicide Attack in Capital﻿National – Pakistan, Uzbekistan Target $2 Billion Trade, Push for Strategic Regional Railway Project﻿National – Top Leadership Commends Forces After 24 Terrorists Neutralised in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IBOs﻿National – Cambodia to Host 2026 Global Parliamentary Summit After Talks with Pakistan﻿Arch-Rivals India, Pakistan Drawn Together as T20 World Cup 2026 Commences﻿National – Power Minister Mandates Public Data Access to Combat Misinformation﻿Sports – Australia’s World Cup Woes Deepen as Hazlewood Ruled Out﻿National – Sindh Governor Alleges Indian Sponsorship in Deadly Mosque Bombing﻿National – ‘Two-Nation Theory serves as the foundation of national unity’﻿Political – Sindh CM Urges Asian Parliaments to Counter Misinformation and Rebuild Public Trust﻿Political – Pakistan Engages UK Diaspora to Spotlight Kashmir Human Rights Situation﻿National – Senate Chairman Denounces Deadly Bombing at Imambargah﻿National – Pakistan’s Envoy in Canada Urges Global Action on Kashmir, Alleges Severe Repression﻿Local – Punjab Introduces Strict New Law with Hefty Fines and Prison Sentences for Kite Flying Offences﻿Local – Sindh CM inaugurates My Karachi Exhibition symbolising business confidence﻿Local – Nighttime Movement Restricted in noshki as Authorities Issue Security Advisory﻿International – Pakistan, Uzbekistan Target $2 Billion Trade, Expand Direct Flights﻿International – Pakistan, Uzbekistan Demand Kabul Take ‘Immediate Action’ Against Terrorism﻿International – Pakistani UN Envoy Alleges Indian Abuses Inflict ‘Deep Psychological Scars’ in Kashmir﻿Health – Landmark Summit Explores Regenerative Medicine to Counter Pakistan’s Growing Health Challenges﻿HEC gets new Chairman﻿Devastating Blast in the Capital Kills 31, Injures 169﻿Police Guard Martyred in Attack on Polio Vaccination Team﻿Four Members of Notorious Snatcher Syndicate Apprehended with Stolen Motorbikes and Weapons﻿Foreign Nationals, Suspicious Individuals Detained in Widespread City-Wide Sweep﻿Major Police Sweep Nets 24, Seizes Significant Cache of Narcotics and Weapons﻿Security forces kill 24 Khawarij in KP﻿PDP assails police over looting of its media coordinator’s son﻿Karachi Mayor Condemns Islamabad Mosque Attack﻿Urgent Call to Avert ‘Textile Emergency’ as India-EU Pact Threatens Exports﻿Bears Reign Supreme as Bourse Sheds Over 3,700 Points﻿Uzbekistan Offers Decade-Long Tax Exemption to Pakistani Businesses in New Economic Push﻿Pakistani Manufacturers Seek Export Boost at World’s Leading Consumer Goods Fair﻿Pakistan and UK to Launch Major Cultural Push to Reconnect British Youth with Heritage﻿Senate Chairman Slams Global Silence on ‘Grave Injustices’ in Kashmir﻿Sindh CM Declares South Asian Peace Impossible Without Kashmir Resolution﻿Minister Demands Global Intervention in Kashmir, Cites Grave Human Rights Concerns﻿Exhibition Spotlights Alleged Atrocities in Indian-Administered Kashmir﻿First Lady Sees ‘War on Fundamental Rights’ Against Women in Kashmir﻿Pakistan’s Military Leadership Denounces Grave Rights Violations in Kashmir, Urges Global Action﻿PM Sharif Alleges ‘Ideological Coercion’ and ‘Repression’ by India in Occupied Kashmir﻿Pakistani Leadership Demands Global Action Against India Over Kashmir Dispute﻿Interior Minister Denounces Global ‘Moral Failure’ on Kashmir, Links Regional Peace to Dispute Resolution﻿PTI Sindh Leaders Urge UN Action on Kashmir, Citing Human Rights Violations﻿Pakistani Minister Vows Unwavering Support for Kashmir, Calls on World to End ‘Systemic Repression’﻿Zardari Accuses India of Military Escalation in Kashmir﻿Gilani reaffirms unwavering dedication to enhancing Pakistan’s bilateral relationship with Cambodia﻿Malaysian Civil Society and Pakistani Envoy Demand UN-Backed Plebiscite for Kashmir﻿Pakistan Marks Kashmir Day to Call for Right to Self-Determination﻿Pakistan’s UAE Mission Urges Global Action on Kashmir, Alleges Gross Human Rights Violations﻿Pakistan Demands UN-Led Resolution for Kashmir, Alleges ‘Illegal Occupation’﻿216 Terrorists Killed as Major Security Operation Concludes﻿Uzbek President Arrives for High-Level Talks to Bolster Economic, Diplomatic Ties﻿Top Cop Orders Welfare Overhaul to Boost Police Performance and Public Service﻿Capital’s Police Chief Declares Quality Investigation Essential for Rule of Law﻿UN Condemns Grave Abuses Against Children in Seven Nations, Citing Conflict, Deportations, and Neglect﻿Pakistan Alleges ‘Eastern Neighbour’ Supports Terrorist Groups Operating Freely From Afghanistan﻿Sindh Pledges Support for New Hospital Wards; Free Treatment Announced for Hearing-Impaired Children﻿Top Cop Vows Zero Tolerance, Orders Crackdown On Drugs And Illegal Arms in islamabad﻿13 Apprehended, Including Foreign Nationals, in Major Capital Security Sweep﻿300 companies to showcase products at My Karachi exhibition on Feb 6-8﻿Dow University stages rally to mark Kashmir Day﻿Capital on High Alert as Police Launch City-Wide Security Operation﻿Pakistani Manufacturers Make Inroads at Premier International Textile ExhibitionKIBOR Rates Remain Stable Across All TenorsSESSI Commissioner Promises Overhaul of Healthcare Facilities at Valika HospitalMCB Bank Reports Robust Financial Performance with Strong Dividend PayoutSuper Tax Verdict Triggers Concerns Over Liquidity Crisis in Pakistan’s Industrial SectorPersistent 50% Cargo Backlog at KICT Hurting Trade, IndustryFPCCI Invites Membership for Pakistan-EU Business Forum 2026Pakistan to Showcase Textile Innovations at Techtextil Frankfurt 2026Standard Chartered Enhances SME Growth Through Foreign Exchange Solutions in PakistanUrea Sales Forecasted to Plummet by 51% in January 2026MCB Bank Reports 34% Increase in 4Q2025 Earnings YoY, Misses Industry ExpectationsMCB Bank Reports 34% Year-on-Year Increase in Net Profit for Fourth Quarter 2025Interloop Limited Reports Strong Second Quarter Earnings, Surpassing ExpectationsInterloop Ltd. Reports Strong Financial Results with Significant Profit Growth﻿Weather to remain cold and dry in most parts of country, Murree records freezing temperature﻿Pakistan’s Ayub Reclaims Top All-Rounder Spot in Pre-World Cup Rankings Shake-Up﻿Introduce a viable solution for the Kashmir issue in consultation with all stakeholders: Shia Ulema Council﻿PPP Chairman Slams Global Silence on Kashmir﻿Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of Pakistan’s existence, time for completion has come: PDP﻿Sindh has begun considering modern parliamentary systems, tells Memon﻿Mayor Announces Major Revenue Boost for Water Utility﻿Faisalabad MNA Secures Seat with Support from Only 15 Per Cent of Registered Voters﻿PTI Leader Alleges State Oppression, Contempt of Court in Imran Khan’s Detention﻿First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari Highlights Community Health Programme as Key to Public Trust﻿Parliamentary Leaders Tackle Global Crisis of Democratic Trust at Regional Summit﻿Pakistan, Kazakhstan Sign Joint Declaration for Strategic Partnership﻿World Bank Chief Applauds Sindh’s Massive Flood Housing Project﻿Pakistan and Kazakhstan Forge Strategic Partnership, Target $1 Billion in Bilateral Trade﻿Pakistan and Kazakhstan Deepen Ties with New Joint Sports and Education Hubs﻿Balochistan Initiates Recruitment for Over 29,000 Positions, Vows Merit-Based Selection﻿2 officials dismissed for financial corruption at Okara Water and Sanitation Agency﻿Federal Minister for IT Shaza Fatima arrives in Kuwait to attend DCO General Assembly﻿India’s trade deal with the U.S. after diplomatic isolation is a ‘strategic compulsion,’ says former Pakistani diplomat﻿Ismaili community worldwide celebrates first Imamat Day of 50th Imam﻿Over 185,000 new cancer cases reported annually in Pakistan, PMA warns﻿Protest over incomplete construction of Tehsil Hospital and lack of medical facilities at Rural Health Center﻿Pakistan Confronts Alarming Cancer Burden, Now Second-Leading Cause of Death