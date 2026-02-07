Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday strongly condemned a suicide bombing at an Imambargah and mosque in the capital, describing the targeting of unarmed worshippers as an “assault on humanity, faith, and the collective conscience of the nation”.
In a statement issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House regarding the attack in the Tarlai area, the PPP leader asserted that no religion or ideology permits the killing of innocent people.
He characterised terrorism, in all its manifestations, as an assault on Pakistan”s unity and fundamental values.
Mr Bhutto Zardari called for an immediate and transparent investigation into the deadly incident and demanded the swift arrest of the perpetrators and their facilitators.
He further urged the government to institute effective security measures to ensure the protection of all places of worship across the country, stressing that the nation must remain united against hatred, extremism, and terrorism.
The PPP Chairman also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the citizens who were killed in the attack and prayed for the rapid recovery of the injured.