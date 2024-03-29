Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card approved to provide financial aid to Punjab farmers

LAHORE:,,, In a revolutionary way, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday approved Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card to provide financial facility to the farmers.

The approval was given at a meeting held under the chair of Maryam Nawaz. With the card, farmers will be able to get various types of subsidies, and 500,000 small farmers across the province can get loans. The Rs 150 billion loans will be provided in a year with each farmer will be eligible for a loan of Rs 30,000 per acre of agricultural land

During the meeting, CM Maryam stated that with the private sector collaboration, a model agriculture center will be built in every district of the province, through which the farmers will get rid of fake fertilizers and medicines.

In the meeting, the Agriculture Department was directed to compile complete data on production and demand of each crop, while the meeting approved the creation of a state of art center of excellence for research development on cotton, wheat and rice crops.

The meeting participants agreed to control the administrative affairs through the board and to link the research center with regional universities.

Apart from this, it was agreed to equip the Agricultural Extension Wing with modern technology, recruit 500 agricultural graduates, review the restructuring of the Punjab Seed Corporation and the Punjab Agricultural Research Board and propose a law to prevent the use of agricultural land for residential purposes.

It was also decided to build a research development center at the cost of Rs 2 billion in Agricultural University Faisalabad with the cooperation of China.