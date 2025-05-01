Punjab University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, has issued a clarion call for the introduction of cuttingedge science and technology subjects at the school level to combat pressing issues such as food and cyber security, agriculture, and environmental challenges. This announcement was made during the “Scientists Convention” themed ‘Science for SocioEconomic Development’, held at Al Raazi Hall as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF).
The convention, collaboratively organized by the Punjab University Institute of Botany, the Pakistan Science Foundation, and the Pakistan Academy of Sciences, saw the participation of esteemed figures such as Dr Kauser Abdullah Malik, Dr Mirza Habib Ali, Dr IkramulHaq, along with numerous scientists, researchers, and students. Prof Dr Muhammad Ali highlighted the growing concerns stemming from ruralurban migration, the shrinking of agricultural land, and the alarming drop in Lahore’s water levels, which heightens drought risks.
He urged the government to harness the expertise of PSF and PAS scientists to devise an integrated strategy addressing water, food, agriculture, and climate issues. Prof Ali also emphasized the necessity of nurturing critical thinking among students, asserting that safeguarding Punjab University is essential for the nation’s youth and future. He commended the event organizers for their contributions to promoting science and technology as vital components of national progress.
Dr Kauser Abdullah Malik stressed the importance of aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, advocating for inclusive policies and sustainable practices. He underscored the need for government support in strengthening PSF through adequate funding and leadership, acknowledging its pivotal role in socioeconomic advancement via scientific research.
Dr Mirza Habib Ali and Ali Raza Khan elaborated on PSF’s foundational efforts since 1973 in advancing scientific knowledge and supporting impactful research projects. These initiatives have resulted in technological breakthroughs, public health improvements, and economic growth, showcasing the crucial role of science and technology in addressing Pakistan’s multifaceted challenges.