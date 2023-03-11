Nepra raises power tariff for export sector, growers

Islamabad: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has raised the power tariff by Rs12.13 per unit for export sector and Rs3.60 per unit for growers, it emerged Saturday.

According to official information, with this, the government has withdrawn Rs65 billion subsidy it used to provide to the farmers and the export sector. The Nepra has sent the notification of the decision to the federal government.

According to the Nepra decision, it is the federal government’s prerogative to give or withdraw subsidy. The power regulatory body said that it has no objection to the withdrawal of power subsidy to export sector and farmers.

The export sector will no longer be able to get electricity at subsidized rate of Rs19.99 per unit.

The agriculture consumers could get power at Rs16.60 per unit instead of Rs13 per unit. The government has withdrawn Rs3.60 per unit subsidy given to agriculture consumers under the Kissan package.