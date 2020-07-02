Nominations sought for MCMC

July 2, 2020

Quetta:Cabinet Secretariat, Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad has invited nominations of BS-18 and equivalent officers for 30th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) at National Institute of Management Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta from 05-10-2020 to 11-12-2020.

All the quarter concerned have been to observe the following criteria while nominating the officers: (1) Officer (s) is / are in BS-18 or equivalent on regular basis. (2) The officer (s) is / are in the promotion zone (3) The officer (s) may be considered in order of seniority in their respective cadres and the officers otherwise senior to them must not be ignored. (4) The officers, who are on deputation in international organization may not be nominated, similarly, officers posted in Pakistan’s Missions abroad, except those belonging to Foreign Services of Pakistan, may not be nominated (5) The officers on long leave/ EOL and undergoing disciplinary proceedings may also not be nominated.

However, those accused officers whose disciplinary proceedings are pending for over one year may be nominated. The course fee is rupees 2,25, 000/- (Rupees Two Lac Twenty-Five Thousand) per participant. However, the autonomous bodies will pay the course fee in favour of their officers.

