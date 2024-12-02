ISLAMABAD: The Chief of Air Staff – Serena Hotels International Squash Championship 2024 concluded at the Mushaf Squash Complex in Islamabad, marking a significant event in the international squash calendar. The tournament, organized by the Pakistan Air Force in collaboration with the Pakistan Squash Federation and Serena Hotels, saw Pakistan’s Noor Zaman defeat compatriot Nasir Iqbal with a decisive 3-0 victory in the final match.
According to Inter Services Public Relations, the championship featured 24 players from eight countries, including Egypt, England, Hong Kong, Ireland, Kuwait, Malaysia, Netherlands, and Pakistan. The players competed for the championship title, showcasing their skills and dedication to the sport.
During the closing ceremony, Air Marshal Shakil Ghazanfar, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel), served as the Chief Guest and presented trophies and prizes to the winner and runner-ups. He commended the athletes for their performances, highlighting the tournament as a demonstration of talent and passion for squash. He emphasized the Pakistan Air Force’s commitment to reviving Pakistan’s legacy in squash, urging the youth to pursue excellence.
Under the leadership of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, the Pakistan Air Force continues to support the sport, providing opportunities for young talent to grow. The successful completion of the championship underscores Pakistan’s capability to host international events, uniting players and fans in their enthusiasm for squash.
