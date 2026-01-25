Vast parts of the country’s northern regions are set for severe cold, while partly cloudy weather is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and northern Balochistan, according to a forecast issued by the Meteorological Department.
The national weather service has predicted that the weather will remain primarily cold and dry in most other parts of the country during the next twelve hours.
Additionally, gusty, cold winds are likely to blow across most parts of the country, intensifying the current cold wave.
According to temperatures recorded on Saturday morning, Quetta remained the coldest major urban center at minus six degrees Celsius. Other locations with sub-zero temperatures included Murree at minus two and Muzaffarabad at minus one degree Celsius.
Among other major cities, the capital Islamabad and Gilgit had a temperature of two degrees Celsius, Peshawar three, and Lahore six. Karachi experienced the mildest morning with a recorded temperature of ten degrees Celsius.