Nyxoah Announces the Signature of a Memorandum of Understanding with Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City Hospital to Improve OSA Therapy Management and Accelerate Access to Genio in the Middle East

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – February 18, 2026, 10:05 pm CET / 4:05 pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company that develops breakthrough treatment alternatives for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) through neuromodulation, today announced continued progress in strengthening its presence in the Middle East through the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a flagship hospital in the United Arab Emirates for serious and complex care and a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East. This MoU reflects Nyxoah’s strategic focus on working with leading regional medical centers to expand access to its Genio® hypoglossal nerve stimulation (HGNS) therapy, while supporting the highest standards of clinical care, education, and scientific collaboration.

As part of this MoU, Nyxoah and SSMC are engaged in initiatives aimed at positioning SSMC as a leading regional center for Genio therapy. These efforts are intended to support the development of a high-volume implant program with a strong focus on patient-centered care.

In parallel, the collaboration includes plans to establish SSMC as a regional training hub for Genio therapy in the Middle East to support the education of surgeons, sleep physicians, and referring healthcare professionals from across the region.

Nyxoah and SSMC are also engaged in discussions to explore clinical research and collaboration in the field of sleep apnea, chronic and metabolic disease management.

Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer of Nyxoah, commented: “Given the high prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea in the Middle East, this initiative supports our vision to offer new treatment options to patients in the region and further explore the impact of advanced OSA management on chronic and metabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes. Our active engagement with Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City reflects our strategy of partnering with leading institutions to build sustainable clinical programs, support physician education, and contribute to the advancement of care for patients living with obstructive sleep apnea.”

Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer of Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, added: “At Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, we are committed to advancing specialized, high-quality care through clinical excellence, education, and research. Our collaboration with Nyxoah supports our efforts to further develop expertise in innovative sleep apnea therapies and to serve as a regional reference center for training and scientific exchange.”

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat OSA. Nyxoah’s lead solution is the Genio system, a patient-centered, leadless and battery-free hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world’s most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk and cardiovascular comorbidities. Nyxoah is driven by the vision that OSA patients should enjoy restful nights and feel enabled to live their life to its fullest.

Following the successful completion of the BLAST OSA study, the Genio system received its European CE Mark in 2019. Nyxoah completed two successful IPOs: on Euronext Brussels in September 2020 and NASDAQ in July 2021. Following the positive outcomes of the BETTER SLEEP study, Nyxoah received CE mark approval for the expansion of its therapeutic indications to Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) patients, currently contraindicated in competitors’ therapy. Additionally, the Company announced positive outcomes from the DREAM IDE pivotal study and receipt of approval from the FDA for a subset of adult patients with moderate to severe OSA with an AHI of greater than or equal to 15 and less than or equal to 65.

For more information, please visit http://www.nyxoah.com/.

Caution – CE marked since 2019. FDA approved in August 2025 as prescription-only device.

Forward-looking statements

These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 20, 2025 and subsequent reports that the Company files with the SEC.

