A unified company for future technologies, advancing digital sovereignty and opening promising tech pathways

Mulham bin Bashir Al-Jaraf: “Otech” is a strategic step reflecting the direction to maximise investments in the technology sector

Aladdin bin Abdullah Baitfadhil: Today we lay the foundations for a new era of innovation, competitiveness and economic diversification in Oman

MUSCAT, Sultanate of Oman, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of national efforts to accelerate digital transformation and strengthen the foundations of an integrated digital economy, and in line with strategic directions to unify technological capabilities and investments, Omantel launched (Wednesday, 11 February) “Otech,” the Provider of Technologies of the Future and Enabler of Digital Transformation. A number of strategic partnerships were also announced, reflecting the breadth of Otech’s ecosystem and the expansion of its operational scope.

The ceremony was held under the patronage of H.E. Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Al-Murshidi, President of the Oman Investment Authority, at the Royal Opera House Muscat, in the presence of representatives from the public and private sectors, along with a number of specialists and experts in technology and digital transformation.

H.E. Mulham bin Bashir Al-Jarf, Deputy President of the Oman Investment Authority for Investment and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Omantel, affirmed that the launch of Otech represents a consolidation of Omantel’s position as an integrated digital technology company and reflects its well-considered strategic transition from a telecommunications operator to a modern technology model that drives innovation and enables the digital economy.

He noted that this transformation comes in alignment with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and the Eleventh Five-Year Plan, particularly within the digital economy pillar and the development of knowledge- and technology-based sectors.

He added that Omantel adopts a comprehensive strategic vision that views technological transformation as an integrated ecosystem focused on modernising infrastructure, introducing digital solutions, building national capabilities, developing business models, enhancing cross-sector integration, and creating sustainable value for the national economy.

He further emphasised that Omantel places the Omani citizen at the heart of this vision, as the true driver of transformation and the foundation of its sustainability, through training, qualification and development of national talent in advanced fields such as digital solutions, cybersecurity, cloud computing and artificial intelligence, in line with the rapid global acceleration in the technology sector.

Al-Jarf added that the launch of the new identity of Otech represents a practical embodiment of this comprehensive strategic vision and reaffirms Omantel’s commitment to continuing its transformation into a leading national technology company that harnesses innovation to serve development and places the empowerment of Omani talent at the core of its journey toward the future.

Eng. Aladdin bin Abdullah Baitfadhil, Chief Executive Officer of Omantel and Chairman of Otech, stated that the launch of Otech marks a qualitative transformation in the company’s journey and in Oman’s digital sector. It reflects Omantel’s commitment to playing an active role in advancing national digital transformation. By establishing a unified technology ecosystem, the company is laying the foundations for a new phase centred on innovation and competitiveness, in line with national directives for economic diversification and the development of a knowledge- and technology-based economy.

He added that Otech will not only introduce the latest future technologies, but will also play a pivotal role in enabling the digital economy, which is a key pillar of Oman Vision 2040. This step reflects Omantel’s firm commitment to empowering national capabilities, accelerating digital transformation, and reinforcing Oman’s position as a regional hub for telecommunications and technology. He further noted that Otech will enable stakeholders to adopt and develop technologies with confidence, ensuring long-term resilience and readiness, and strengthening Oman’s digital presence regionally and globally.

Eng. Maqbool bin Salem Al-Wuhaibi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Otech, said that the integration of Oman Data Park within the Otech ecosystem represents a qualitative leap in the development of digital infrastructure. The company will leverage its expertise in operating data centres and sovereign cloud services to support public and private institutions with high-quality solutions. Through this integration, it will also contribute to accelerating digital transformation, strengthening data localisation in Oman, and enabling government entities and private organisations to benefit from advanced cloud environments that meet current and future business needs.

During the ceremony, a number of strategic partnerships were announced, reflecting the diversity and breadth of the Otech ecosystem. These included a partnership with Oracle in hyperscale computing platforms through Oracle Alloy; a partnership with PwC to develop cybersecurity solutions and products and build local capabilities; a partnership with Nagarro for systems integration services in emerging technologies and sector-specific solutions; collaboration with Palo Alto Networks through Unit 42 in cyber threat intelligence and incident response; and a partnership with Fortinet in cloud-enabled SASE cybersecurity solutions. Additional collaborations include Nama Shared Services to build systems integration capabilities and smart utility solutions, as well as partnerships with Omani tech startups such as Orki in AI-powered recruitment platforms, Decoil in enterprise platforms and generative AI solutions, and Remedy as an AI-driven enterprise execution platform linking strategy to operational implementation.

The launch of Otech comes in response to the rapid growth of the ICT services market, which is expected to record strong growth rates driven by government digital transformation and the expansion of the digital economy, in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 to build a diversified economy based on innovation, knowledge and advanced technologies.

Empowering national talent through specialised career pathways

The launch of Otech also aligns with Omantel’s strategic transformation from telecom operator into a comprehensive technology provider, in line with Oman Vision 2040. This includes building national capabilities, opening specialised technical career pathways, and providing continuous training programmes that prepare Omani talent to lead digital transformation and future technology projects, thereby enhancing the readiness of the national workforce for the digital economy.

Enhancing local value through unified technology assets

Otech embodies this direction as a trusted technology enabler for the Sultanate of Oman and a single point of contact for ICT solutions. It unifies investments and digital assets within Omantel’s integrated ecosystem and supports the Group’s transformation from a telecom operator to a comprehensive technology provider offering advanced solutions across data centres, cloud computing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and systems integration at both national and regional levels.

Otech is also consolidating the Group’s technology assets and expertise by integrating companies such as Oman Data Park and Tadoom under a single operating model, enhancing business efficiency and delivering local and regional added value. It provides secure, certified services compliant with local governance and regulatory requirements, making it a trusted platform for running mission-critical applications and systems nationally and regionally.

Digital sovereignty and the launch of the “Farq” Data Centre

As part of strengthening digital sovereignty, Otech relies on an advanced national technology infrastructure to support the operation of mission-critical systems and applications in line with the highest global standards. In this context, the “Farq” Data Centre was launched as one of the key pillars within the Otech ecosystem. It provides a secure, reliable and scalable digital environment designed to support critical operations and vital sectors around the clock, enhancing the resilience and sustainability of Oman’s national digital infrastructure.

Otech now operates the most diverse cloud computing ecosystem in Oman and is the first in the Middle East to obtain Amazon Web Services accreditation to deliver sovereign cloud services, reflecting its technical readiness and regional leadership. Its integrated cloud platform offers high flexibility to run workloads across any cloud environment from any location, covering public, hybrid and hyperscaler clouds, supported by strategic partnerships with global technology leaders such as Oracle, Google Cloud, Huawei and Amazon Web Services. This contributes to accelerating digital transformation, strengthening data sovereignty and enhancing the efficiency of the national digital infrastructure in line with Oman Vision 2040.

Local and international partnerships to localise and export technology

Otech’s vision is built on a network of local and international partnerships that combine global expertise with national knowledge, aiming to localise future technologies, transfer knowledge and build national capabilities in key technical fields. This will help create quality job opportunities and open new markets for exporting Omani technology solutions regionally and globally.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Muna Al Mamari

Manager Digital Press & Media

Phone: +968 24242743

Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001164661