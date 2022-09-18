One more flood survivor dies in line of food

Karachi: A flood survivor died while standing in line for a ration packet in Kashmor district of Sindh province on Sunday.

The tragic incident took place in Tangwani city where a 50-year-old dumb person, Pir Bakhsh Bakhrani came to get government assistance from Kundu Bakhrani village.

He kept waiting for hours in hot and humid weather when he collapsed and died on the spot. The local administration showed hardheartedness and left the body lying for another two hours.

The locals collected donations and transported the body to the native village of the deceased.

As soon as the body landed in the village, emotional scenes were witnessed. Everyone was tearful.

It is the second incident when a flood victim lost his life while standing in a ration queue in the ongoing month, exposing the sorry state of affairs on part of the local administration.

Last week, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah scolded the local admin for showing lethargy during a visit to a flood relief camp. On another tour, he took the mobile phone number of a survivor to keep a check on relief activities in a Sindh area.